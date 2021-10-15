DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $927,532.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $927,532.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00111789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,086.49 or 0.99936696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.53 or 0.06307795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,676,130 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.