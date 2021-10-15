Degenerator (MEME) 1-Day Volume Tops $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00310705 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002157 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

