Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

TACO stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,544. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $321.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

