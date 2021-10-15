Delbert M. Humenik Sells 27,831 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 27,831 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $667,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.