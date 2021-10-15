Delbert M. Humenik Sells 27,831 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 27,831 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $667,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.