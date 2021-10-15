Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Delcath Systems stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,534.53% and a negative return on equity of 166.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

