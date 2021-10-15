Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of DK stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Delek US by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 248.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

