Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €160.77 ($189.14).

DHER opened at €110.50 ($130.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.36. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion and a PE ratio of -13.03. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

