Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 255,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,122,555 shares.The stock last traded at $41.97 and had previously closed at $43.54.

The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

