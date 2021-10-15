Destination Wealth Management Acquires 1,057 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.17. The stock had a trading volume of 70,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,640. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $209.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

