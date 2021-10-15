Destination Wealth Management Buys 1,415 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.16.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.50. 46,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

