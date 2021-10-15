Destination Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA:IXP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,348. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81.

