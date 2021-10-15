Destination Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,438,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.93 and a 200 day moving average of $285.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.