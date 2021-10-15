Destination Wealth Management Takes $18.39 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $575,744,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $129.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.