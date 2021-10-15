Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equillium were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $1,817,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,092 shares of company stock worth $139,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equillium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.