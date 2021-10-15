Deutsche Bank AG Sells 378,710 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378,710 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

