Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

