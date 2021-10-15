Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.98.

DLAKY stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

