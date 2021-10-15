DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

DXCM opened at $554.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $140,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

