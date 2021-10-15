Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 303.4% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

HZNOF stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

HZNOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

