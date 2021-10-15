DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34,700.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $247.55 or 0.00398697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $34,700.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00109905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.57 or 1.00468619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.74 or 0.06176132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

