Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

