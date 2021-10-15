Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Shares of APPS opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

