DigitalBridge Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DigitalBridge Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

