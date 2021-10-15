Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 35,727 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $75,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

G stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.