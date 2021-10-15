Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.60% of Brady worth $75,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brady by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

