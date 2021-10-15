Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $69,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,460,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 595,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.