Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,295 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $74,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In related news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEI opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

