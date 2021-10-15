Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Dine Brands Global worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

