DLH (DLHC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – DLH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/8/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

DLHC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,568. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Equities research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DLH by 30.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 756,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DLH by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

