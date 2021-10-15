DLH (DLHC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/1/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “
- 9/27/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/24/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – DLH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/8/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – DLH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/16/2021 – DLH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
DLHC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,568. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Equities research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
