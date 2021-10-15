DMScript One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,038.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $300,640.14 and approximately $3,038.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.89 or 0.99066637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.32 or 0.06158181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

