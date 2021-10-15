Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

