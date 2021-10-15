Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $590.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $625.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.08.

DPZ stock opened at $477.48 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

