Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $590.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $625.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.08.
DPZ stock opened at $477.48 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.86.
In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
