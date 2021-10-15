DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 1,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 51,390 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

