DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE DSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 1,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $18.55.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
