Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Shares Down 2.2%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $40.29. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

