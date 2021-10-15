Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.08 and last traded at C$24.07, with a volume of 82109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

