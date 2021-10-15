Drep [new] Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $27.53 million and $11.43 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00206872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00092491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

