Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 119.7% in September

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the September 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. 442,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Dufry has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

