DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

DWS opened at €36.42 ($42.85) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

