DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 340.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $12.43 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,617 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

