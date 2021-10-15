DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 340.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $12.43 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
