e-Gulden Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $145.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00310073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,480 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,218 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.