EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EastGroup Properties in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

EGP stock opened at $181.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.13. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $130.64 and a 12 month high of $184.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

