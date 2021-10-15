easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 963 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 963 ($12.58) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on easyJet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 630.60 ($8.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 727.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.80. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

