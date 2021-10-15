Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.
LON ECO opened at GBX 29.25 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.74. The stock has a market cap of £58.47 million and a P/E ratio of -20.88. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
