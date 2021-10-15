Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

LON ECO opened at GBX 29.25 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.74. The stock has a market cap of £58.47 million and a P/E ratio of -20.88. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

