eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Trading 16.2% Higher

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s stock price traded up 16.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.67. 10,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 787,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

