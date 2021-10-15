El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce sales of $121.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.69 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $464.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $482.94 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%.

LOCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $15.39. 514,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $563.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

