Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.72.

ELD stock opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 118.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

