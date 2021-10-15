Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.16% from the stock’s current price.

ELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

