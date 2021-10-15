Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Critical Comparison

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Li Auto 0 1 10 1 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.80%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $43.49, indicating a potential upside of 47.68%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Li Auto.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.85 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -184.06

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

Summary

Li Auto beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

