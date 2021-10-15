Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ELIO remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. Elio Motors has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Get Elio Motors alerts:

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.