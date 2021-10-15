ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELLRY stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

